BJP's Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms

BJP's Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
- He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday
- The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, PTI quoted sources as saying. Sambit is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said told PTI.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, PTI quoted sources as saying. Sambit is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said told PTI.
The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
Patra, with over 4.4 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most visible BJP faces on various TV news channels.
He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated