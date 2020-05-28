Subscribe
Home > News > India > BJP's Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms
NGO Energy Watchdog had questioned the eligibility of Sambit Patra to be appointed as an independent director of ONGC and alleged that proper procedure was not followed for appointing him. Photo: Hindustan Times

BJP's Sambit Patra hospitalised after Covid-19 symptoms

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday
  • The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

NEW DELHI : BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, PTI quoted sources as saying. Sambit is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said told PTI.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, PTI quoted sources as saying. Sambit is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said told PTI.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra, with over 4.4 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most visible BJP faces on various TV news channels.

He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

