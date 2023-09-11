The Bharatiya Janata Party Monday slammed the Congress, alleging that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had "given away" the United Nations Security Council's permanent seat to China "on a platter", reported PTI.

The BJP took to X (formally known as Twitter) to criticise the Congress and said “Today, while India, under the leadership of PM Modi is shaping the world, and the world is backing the country's bid for a permanent UNSC seat, which Nehru gave away to China on a platter...The unpatriotic deeds of the Gandhi family haunt our history, to date."

Making a fresh pitch for expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in other global institutions, Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday said in order to take the world towards a better future, it is necessary that the global systems are according to the present realities.

"Today, the United Nations Security Council is also an example of this. When the UN was established, the world was completely different from what it is today. At that time, there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200," Modi had said.

"Despite this, the number of permanent members in the UNSC remains the same. The world has since changed a lot in every aspect. Be it transport, communication, health and education, every sector has been transformed. These new realities should reflect in our new global structure," PM Modi had added.

Today, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the next chair of the G21 bloc, also echoed similar views and called for reform of the UNSC to reflect contemporary realities. The Brazilian president said his country wants the equality issue to be the "core issue" during its presidency.

Not only, US President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UNSC with India as a permanent member, but also Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye would be "proud" if a country like India becomes a permanent member of the of the Security Council.