BJP says Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took money from China

NEW DELHI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) of accepting a donation of $300,000 from China during 2005-06.

Speaking at a virtual rally in Madhya Pradesh, BJP President JP Nadda said he was surprised to see that the Foundation had accepted donations from China which were used to carry out studies and promote free trade in India.

"I was surprised to see that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received a donation of $300,000 from People’s Republic of China and Chinese embassy. These donations were then used to carry out studies and promote free trade in the country. There are many ways of corruption and Congress party should explain what studies were carried out using these donations," Nadda said.

The BJP president further said that Congress party has been opposing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a time when the country is battling covid-19 and the armed forces are trying to counter China in Galwan valley.

"The Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) and BJP have been in opposition for a long time. During the war in 1962, 1965 and for the liberation of Bangladesh, we supported the Union government. But during the Kargil war, Congress had demanded an all-party meeting but did not attend it," Nadda said.

Soon after Nadda made the allegations, the Congress party described it as a 'diversionary tactic'. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said there was growing evidence of incursions by the Chinese and the Union government has been silent over a number of issues related to issues of national interest.

"Does anybody in this country want, justify or think that they are sanctioning Chinese transgression into our territory? The answer will obviously be no. Please stop living in 2005 and start answering questions in 2020. The facts right now are sacrosanct," Surjewala said.

