Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya alleged on Thursday that the West Bengal Police stopped the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters Day across the state. He said the broadcast was impeded despite having “valid permissions".

Malviya shared a video clip on social media, purportedly showing the police stopping the screening of PM Modi's live interaction with first-time voters in North Kolkata. “WB police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions," Malviya said in a post on X.

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident. She was quoted by ANI as saying, “The police were nowhere to be seen when Ram Bhakts were pelted with stones. But they were out in big numbers to stop the live screening of PM Modi's interaction with young voters."

"The disrespect of the INDI-alliance leaders towards Sanatan Dharm and Lord Ram is evident from such acts," Irani added.

Prime Minister Modi virtually interacted with young and first-time voters on the occasion of National Voters Day across the country on Thursday. The interaction was part of the 'Namo Nav Matdata' Conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

"Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e., January 25, 1950," read a press release by the Election Commission.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.

"On January 25, 2024, the Election Commission of India celebrates its 75th year of service to the nation. To mark this momentous occasion and in light of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, a commemorative postage stamp themed "Inclusive Elections" will be released," the release added.

