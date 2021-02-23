OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BJP set to retain power in 6 Gujarat municipal corporations
AAP candidates along with party workers celebrate their victory in municipal elections, in Surat, (Photo: PTI)
AAP candidates along with party workers celebrate their victory in municipal elections, in Surat, (Photo: PTI)

BJP set to retain power in 6 Gujarat municipal corporations

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 06:37 PM IST PTI

The BJP on Tuesday appeared on course to retain power in six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where results were declared till evening

AHMEDABAD : The BJP on Tuesday appeared on course to retain power in six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where results were declared till evening.

Polling for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations was held on February 21. The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and is still underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacts with media representatives.

Ashok Gehlot asks people to follow Covid-19 norms as cases rise in some states

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Large real estate players double market share: ICRA

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample from to test for Covid-19

New Covid-19 variants not behind surge in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
These tests were conducted when one of the girls living in the hostel has tested positive (Representational image)

Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

While Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, made impressive inroads by winning 18 seats so far.

A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat were up for grabs in the elections.

The AAP had fielded 470 candidates across the six corporations.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel expressed gratitude to the voters and BJP workers for the results.

"The grand victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. This is a grand victory of the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rupani said.

"The people of Gujarat have provided a subject to political analysts who can now study how the concept of anti-incumbency does not apply in the state," he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Many thanks and congratulations to all the winning candidates, BJP office-bearers, workers and the voters of Gujarat for the glorious victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections," Patel tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout