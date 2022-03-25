This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BJP shows trust in Keshav Prasad Maurya; back as UP Dy CM despite losing polls
2 min read.06:10 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Maurya, 52, lost elections from Sirathu by around 7,000 votes. Speculations were rife that he would not get a second term as deputy CM in the new Adityanath-led government
Not all are lucky as Keshav Prasad Maurya, who despite losing the recent Assembly polls, has been given the charge of the deputy chief ministerial post again this time. Political analysts have attributed his continuation as UP's deputy CM to his popularity and hold over the backward classes. These sections of the society propelled the saffron party back to power in the state again.
Maurya, 52, lost elections from Sirathu by around 7,000 votes. Speculations were rife that he would not get a second term as deputy CM in the new Adityanath-led government. However, the party has again shown trust in his leadership.
Who is Keshav Prasad Maurya:-
The BJP leader rose through the ranks from a humble background. He had started his political career from the Ram temple movement under the guidance of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Ashok Singhal. During his early political days, he used to help his parents in farming, also ran a tea shop and sold newspapers.
He had served as VHP and Bajrang Dal 'pracharak' for 18 years. During his early electoral journey, he faced many defeats. His first major win came in 2012 from Sirathu seat. In 2013, he came into the limelight as he led a protest against a Christian missionary in an Allahabad college.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he got the BJP ticket to contest elections from Phulpur, where he won with a record margin. In 2016, he was made the BJP chief, when it undertook extensive tours to muster the support of the backwards. With his contribution, the BJP was able to win 312 of the 403 seats, with the allies chipping in with 13 more seats.
Maurya was made the deputy chief minister in the previous government. He resigned from Parliament and was elected to the upper house of the state legislature.
