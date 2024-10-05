BJP leaders criticize West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over rising violence against women, citing a recent case of an 11-year-old girl who was raped and murdered. They demand justice and accountability, alleging police negligence and calling for a CBI inquiry.

After the body of class 4th girl was found in a canal in Kutali, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Bharatiya Janata Party has launched another scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government over the rising crime against women in the state.

Agnimitra Paul, along with other BJP members, protested in Kutali, demanding justice for the minor girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered.

Agnimitra Paul criticised the Kautali police for "not filing FIR" even after the parents of the deceased minor urged them. She further demanded the postmortem from a central government hospital, showing her distrust of the state government.

"A nine-year-old girl who was returning from tuition yesterday, her body was found in a canal today. The girl's family had urged the police to file an FIR in the matter but Mamata Banerjee's police did not register it. Those who have seen her body she had injuries on her body similar to those on Abhaya's body. In this case, the body should be preserved. Post-mortem should be performed at a hospital under Central govt." Agnimitra Paul said.

"I spoke to the girl's father and he agrees that the body should be preserved. The CM needs to take responsibility as she protects the accused. We will demand the death penalty for the accused and CBI inquiry into the case." she added.

Earlier in the day, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Mamata Banerjee's government for the same incident.

"Under Mamata Banerjee no Maa Maati Manush or Mahila is safe... Only rapists are. A Class 4 girl has been raped and murdered on her way back home from tuition at a village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Angry villagers attacked the Kultali PS since they refused to take the complaint lest they upset Home Minister Mamata Banerjee. From the RG Kar case to this, institutional cover-up and Balatkari Bachao are the only agenda of the TMC government. Mamata Banerjee must Go," said Poonawalla in a post on X.

He also posted a video on social media in which he made allegations against the West Bengal government, specifically claiming that they support criminal activities and individuals accused of rape.

"Today, betis are unsafe and it is only the rapists who are getting all the Mamata patronage and support of the TMC government. From RGKAR case to dozens and dozens of cases. And now we have seen that in the Kripa Khali area, an 11-year-old Hindu girl has been brutally raped and murdered and what is worse is... when her body was discovered by the villagers and they went to the police station, the police station did not take the complaint for certain vested interest and vote bank-related purposes," he alleged.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.