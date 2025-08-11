BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Vote Chori’ protest: Speaking the ‘language of big forces who want to destroy…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed opposition parties for protesting the voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged “vote theft” in past elections, accusing them of trying to create anarchy in the country.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of “vote theft” against the ruling BJP and the Election Commission a “lie” and said the Congress has been resorting to such tactics as it has no other issues to raise.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Pradhan alleged that the opposition’s protest is a well-thought-out strategy to create instability in the country.

“Congress and other opposition parties want to create anarchy in the country,” Pradhan said

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is speaking the language of those “big forces” who want to destroy democracy in India, he charged.

Pradhan alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are raising questions on the poll process and voter roll revision in Bihar, levelling baseless allegations against the poll panel as they want to make “intruders” voters in the country.

“I appeal to the Congress and the entire opposition to raise the issue in Parliament,” he said.

Earlier in the day, unruly scenes were witnessed on Sansad Marg as Delhi Police stopped hundreds of Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, marching from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi .

“You cannot adversely impact PM Modi’s leadership, people’s decision, country’s constitutional system by creating fear" in the minds of people, Pradhan added.

The Delhi police detained several INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over the police barricade amid the protest. Delhi police said they have permission to take 30 MPs to the Election Commission.

Amid this high drama, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 PM amid the Opposition's protest.

The INDIA bloc march was orgnaised to protest over the allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.