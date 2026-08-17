BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ‘presses’ party to accept resignation, cites personal and financial reasons

BJP Leader and National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who tendered his resignation from all party posts on 30 July, again shared a resignation letter on X on 17 August after the party previously rejected his plea.

The letter, addressed to BJP National President Nitin Nabeen, again urged the party to accept his resignation after it had previously asked him to reconsider his decision.

He said in the letter, “It was extremely touching, and I am indeed grateful that the party refused to accept my resignation letter immediately and requested me to reconsider the decision.” He added, “But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP.”

He also expressed “gratefulness, love, affection and highest regard” for other leaders such as PM Narendra Modi, party president Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BL Santosh.

Reasons behind his exit Poonawalla cited pressing financial and personal circumstances as the reasons behind his exit from the political sphere and need to move into the private sector, still maintaining that he would continue to support PM Modi and the BJP “wherever possible and in whatever format possible.”

Hinting towards tensions within the party with other members, Poonawalla says in his statement, “The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision.”

In July, Poonawalla updated his bio on X to remove any mention of BJP. Joining the party in 2017 after falling out with the Congress, he was elevated to national spokesperson.

Poonawalla maintains that he is still a supporter of the BJP and its ideals, concluding his letter by saying, “I am only leaving the Vyavastha not the Vyakti or Vichar.”

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