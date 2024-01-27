The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that the BJP has threatened to topple the Kejriwal government. The AAP ministers alleged that BJP offered ₹25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party.

However, the BJP dismissed the allegation and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “Arvind Kejriwal is again lying as he has done since the last seven times. Not once has been able to tell which phone number was used to contact them, who contacted them, and where was the meeting held. he just gives out statements and goes into hiding... His partners are in jail, and he is repeatedly avoiding ED summons because he knows he does not have answers to the ED questions...".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on 'X' that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by "them" and warned that the AAP convener would be arrested soon.

The Delhi CM said that the callers claimed they were in contact with 21 AAP MLAs. The MLAs were promised ₹25 crore and a BJP ticket each to contest the elections after the toppling of the Delhi government.

He said that all the seven AAP MLAs refused to quit the party.

“BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom we aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered ₹25 crores each... Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected... Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples…," Atishi said.