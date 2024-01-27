'BJP started Operation Lotus 2.0…trying to topple elected AAP govt’: Arvind Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that the BJP has threatened to topple the Kejriwal government by offering ₹25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that the BJP has threatened to topple the Kejriwal government. The AAP ministers alleged that BJP offered ₹25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party.
According to Delhi CM, several conspiracies were hatched in the past nine years to topple the AAP government in Delhi, but they all failed.
