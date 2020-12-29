Subscribe
Home >Budget 2019 >News >BJP state leaders present suggestions to FM for upcoming Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman

BJP state leaders present suggestions to FM for upcoming Union Budget

1 min read . 07:38 AM IST Staff Writer

Farmer's concern, expectations of labour force and trade and industries' wish list including middle-income group's concerns were extensively discussed in the meeting.

BJP state representatives on Monday presented suggestions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the upcoming Union Budget on February 1. The pre-budget meeting was held at the party headquarters 17 representatives from different segments of society participated in the meeting along with the state BJP leaders.

As per an official release, suggestions compiled by delegates from various social organisations were also presented by means of PowerPoint presentations and written representations.

"Issue for the development of the respective states and different segments were presented to the Finance Minister. Farmer's concern, expectations of labour force and trade and industries' wish list including middle-income group's concerns were extensively discussed in the meeting," it stated.

It further said that the representative expressed their views on resource mobilization for the government, and how taxation and GST implementation can be eased for traders, industrialists, and common men.

"Representative of social organizations expressed their views on how they can better participate towards the outreach of the social welfare schemes of the government to all segments of the society. New provisions that can be brought in the next budget with regards to this outreach were also discussed," it added.

