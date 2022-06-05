The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality, the party has issued a statement. The comment comes after its spokesperson Nupur Sharma issued a controversial statement on Prophet Mohammed. Now, BJP general secretary Arun Singh has said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said. However, there was no mention of the event or comment in the BJP statement.

An FIR was filed against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly injuring religious sensibilities during a television news debate with her statements on Prophet Muhammad. A similar case was registered against Sharma by the Mumbai Police recently.

Arun Singh said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion."

India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, Arun Singh said.

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," Arun Singh said

According to police, violence erupted in Kanpur's Pared, Nai Sarak, and Yateem Khana areas after Friday prayers on June 3 when some people attempted to compel businesses to close their doors over reportedly derogatory remarks made by BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma during a recent TV discussion.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police claimed on June 4 that they had booked over 800 persons, arrested 24, including the alleged mastermind, and held 12 for questioning in connection with rioting and violence in Kanpur. The accused will be charged under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act, according to Kanpur Police Commissioner V S Meena, while the role of parties such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and others will be investigated.