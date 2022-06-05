BJP 'strongly denounces' Nupur Sharma statement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality, the party has issued a statement. The comment comes after its spokesperson Nupur Sharma issued a controversial statement on Prophet Mohammed. Now, BJP general secretary Arun Singh has said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said. However, there was no mention of the event or comment in the BJP statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}