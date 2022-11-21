BJP suspends 11 rebel MCD candidates for six years citing indiscipline1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:53 PM IST
BJP Delhi has suspended 11 party members for 6 years for contesting MCD elections against the official candidates of the party
On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party suspended 11 of its members for six years citing indiscipline as they were contesting in the Municipal Corporation elections in Delhi against the officially announced candidates of the party.