On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party suspended 11 of its members for six years citing indiscipline as they were contesting in the Municipal Corporation elections in Delhi against the officially announced candidates of the party.

A statement issued by the party read, “The following workers are contesting the Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 as rebel candidates against the authorized candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi Pradesh. This is indiscipline towards the party."

It further stated, “Therefore, as per the instructions of State President Mr. Adesh Gupta, the following 11 workers are suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for 6 years."

The names of the BJP candidates who were suspended, include- Lovelesh Sharma, Reenu Jain, Shama Agarwal, Virendra Agarwal, Gajendra Daral, Ravindra Singh, Antim Gehlot, Poonam Choudhary, Mahavir Singh, Dharamveer Singh and Rajkumar Khurana.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll covering 250 wards will be held on 4 December. Votes will be counted on 7 December.