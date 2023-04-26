Tamil Nadu’s BJP president Annamalai had posted an audio clip on social platforms yesterday where the speaker — purportedly Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan — was heard lambasting the DMK.
"The CM's son and son-in-law take away a bulk of the spoils," the speaker was heard saying.
The speaker was also heard heaping praises on the BJP for its “one man one post" stating that who looks after the party and who looks after the people are clearly distinguished.
Annamalai taking a note of this in his tweet thanked “PTR" for “drawing a proper distinction between the DMK and the BJP."
Another audio which was released on April 20 where the speaker - purportedly Palanivel Thiaga Rajan - was heard saying that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law Sabareesan have piled up ₹30,000 crore.
The speaker in the audio also added that “Udhay and Sabari have now realised that they have made more money in a year than their grandparents did in their entire lives."
Finance Minister Thiagarajan had refuted the allegations put forth by the BJP days after the release of the first audio clip and had called it “fabricated".
The minister also stated in a two-page statement that “malicious attempts to divide him and the Chief Minister would never succeed."
The audio clips were out days after BJP’s Annamalai had released the “DMK files" on April 14 where he alleged top DMK leaders of accumulating assets over ₹1.3 lakh crore. Annamalai’s list had featured prominent figures from the party including MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers Durai Murugan, Senthil Balaji and former union minister Jagathrakshakan among others.
DMK had denied these allegations and had issued legal notice demanding an apology and damages to the tune of ₹500 crore from Annamalai.
Annamalai in a response to the legal notice had stated that he would not apologise and had accused DMK of shying away from responding to the allegations.
The BJP has now urged Governor RN Ravi to order a forensic audit of the audio clip.
Mint was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.
