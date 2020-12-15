Days after vehicles of senior BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoys were attacked in West Bengal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Thursday met the Election Commission (EC) officials to raise the issue of law and order situation in the state.

"We have asked EC that considering the extraordinary circumstances in West Bengal, model code of conduct (MCC) should be applied at the earliest," said Swapan Dasgupta, BJP MP from Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

"On December 17, Sudeep Jain, the deputy election commissioner, will visit West Bengal. They have assured us that whatever complaints we have given to them, they will look into it. They will give full security during elections and will ensure that free and fair election takes place. We are happy to know that the Election Commission of India (ECI) fully understands and is aware of the problems of the state," he added.

Swapan Dasgupta also pointed out that the EC will audit the voters' list after the party raised doubts about Bangladeshis and Rohingyas being included. "They will cross check the voter list as I believe that the names of people living near the border areas are missing," he said.

"These are extraordinary situations in West Bengal. If MCC comes in the state, paramilitary forces will be deployed and EC guidelines will be rolled out. We do not want a situation of having votes without the voters", he added.

In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, deputy election commissioner (EC) in-charge of the state Sudip Jain will visit the state on December 17. During his two-day visit, Jain is likely to visit North Bengal too.

The visit by the BJP delegation comes ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's slated visit to West Bengal on December 19.

Attack on Nadda's convoy

Earlier last week, stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles as the convoys of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal.

An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". The BJP chief also said that the party is going to win next year's Assembly elections in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via