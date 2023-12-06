comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 15:52:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.8 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.1 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 224.4 0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.4 1.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.15 -1.52%
Business News/ News / India/  BJP to appoint new faces as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh chief ministers: Report
Back Back

BJP to appoint new faces as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh chief ministers: Report

 Livemint

Amid speculations around who will become the Chief Minister in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh, there is a chance that the BJP is likely to choose new faces for the CM post in these states, reported ANI citing sources

Instead of bringing old and trusted leaders as Chief Ministers, the BJP is planning to bring new faces as CM in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan (PTI)Premium
Instead of bringing old and trusted leaders as Chief Ministers, the BJP is planning to bring new faces as CM in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan (PTI)

BJP is likely to appoint new faces as Chief Minister in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls were recently held, sources told ANI. However, the party hasn't made any confirmation related to CM in these states.

Also Read: Election Results Live Updates: BJP to unveil new CM faces in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, says report

The recently concluded state assembly elections emerged as a shocker for everyone after the BJP managed to perform beyond expectations in all four states. The saffron party managed to remain in power in Madhya Pradesh after ruling the state for more than 15 years. On the other hand, it toppled the government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Despite the Congress party's victory in Telangana, the BJP managed to make significant improvements in its vote share in the state compared to the last state assembly elections. 

Also Read: Digvijay Singh claims ‘BJP’ knew Assembly poll results two days before counting, shares screenshots

In Rajasthan, there have been speculations around the party's high command to select Vasundhara Raje or Baba Balak Nath as the next CM of the state. People in Rajasthan want Vasundhara Raje as the next CM of the state, according to BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli. Other potential CM candidates include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, ‘Yogi of Rajasthan Baba Balak Nath, and Diya Kumari.

In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to be the prime face for the CM of the state. His welfare schemes in MP helped the party maintain its dominance in the state.

 “Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan," said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, Chouhan never expressed the possibility of him handling the CM post for another term.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity, and honesty," CM Chouhan told ANI.

Other names on the list of possible CM candidates are Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and even Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In Chattisgarh, former state CM Raman Singh has been the frontrunner in the CM race. Arun Sao is another BJP leader who is likely to be given the chance to become the next CM of Chattisgarh.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Dec 2023, 03:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App