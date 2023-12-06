BJP to appoint new faces as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh chief ministers: Report
Amid speculations around who will become the Chief Minister in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh, there is a chance that the BJP is likely to choose new faces for the CM post in these states, reported ANI citing sources
BJP is likely to appoint new faces as Chief Minister in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls were recently held, sources told ANI. However, the party hasn't made any confirmation related to CM in these states.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message