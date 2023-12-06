BJP is likely to appoint new faces as Chief Minister in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls were recently held, sources told ANI. However, the party hasn't made any confirmation related to CM in these states.

The recently concluded state assembly elections emerged as a shocker for everyone after the BJP managed to perform beyond expectations in all four states. The saffron party managed to remain in power in Madhya Pradesh after ruling the state for more than 15 years. On the other hand, it toppled the government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Despite the Congress party's victory in Telangana, the BJP managed to make significant improvements in its vote share in the state compared to the last state assembly elections.

In Rajasthan, there have been speculations around the party's high command to select Vasundhara Raje or Baba Balak Nath as the next CM of the state. People in Rajasthan want Vasundhara Raje as the next CM of the state, according to BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli. Other potential CM candidates include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, ‘Yogi of Rajasthan Baba Balak Nath, and Diya Kumari.

In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to be the prime face for the CM of the state. His welfare schemes in MP helped the party maintain its dominance in the state.

“Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan," said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, Chouhan never expressed the possibility of him handling the CM post for another term.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity, and honesty," CM Chouhan told ANI.

Other names on the list of possible CM candidates are Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and even Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In Chattisgarh, former state CM Raman Singh has been the frontrunner in the CM race. Arun Sao is another BJP leader who is likely to be given the chance to become the next CM of Chattisgarh.

