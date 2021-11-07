The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, who attended the party's national executive meeting virtually on Sunday.

In the last election, the BJP had contested in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). However, Akali Dal broke the alliance with the BJP over three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Punjab will go to polls in 2022.

In 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 of 117 seats. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The Akali Dal could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 of 23 seats it contested. The Akali Dal had contested on 94 seats.

