BJP to kick off Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Dakshina Kannada from 11 March: Report

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foot march and his lecture in England, Nadda had also said that in a bid to oppose PM Modi, they have started opposing the country. "While opposing Modi ji, these people have started opposing the country. His journey was not to unite India, but to break India. No one heard him in India, so nowadays he is giving lectures in England. They say 'Modi teri kabra khudegi' and the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'," he said.

