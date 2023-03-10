BJP to kick off Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Dakshina Kannada from 11 March: Report

BJP to kick off Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Dakshina Kannada from 11 March: Report2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
- The legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023
The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Dakshina Kannada from 11-13 March, The Hindu has reported citing district's BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri.
As Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held this year, BJP has planned to take out four separate yatras in Karnataka that have started from March 1 and continue for 20 days. The legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023
The four yatras start from different parts of Karnataka and after 20 days will converge at one place.
Earlier on 1 March, JP Nadda flagged off the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar while on 2 March, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the yatra from Belagavi to inaugurate the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state. Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Yatra in Bengaluru on 3 March.
Speaking of BJP's yatra in Dakshina Kannada, report has stated that the yatra will start from Sullia town on 11 March followed by a road show at 3 pm. The day will conclude with a public meeting at Puttur at 5 pm. Apart from this, there will also be a public meeting in Surathkal at 5 pm.
On the third day, i.e. on 13 March, roadshows will be held at Mangaluru at 10.30 am and in Moodbidri at 3 pm.
Earlier while participating in the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra, BJP national president JP Nadda came down on JDS and Congress party and said that both these parties are partners in crime that dropped cases against over 1,700 members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).
"Both of these parties (JDS and Congress) are partners in crime. Both parties dropped cases against over 1,700 members of the banned outfit PFI who disturbed the social fabric of Karnataka. JDS and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Both believe in corruption, family rule, and divisive politics. These parties are known for corruption, commission, casteism, and communalism," said Nadda at a public meeting.
Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foot march and his lecture in England, Nadda had also said that in a bid to oppose PM Modi, they have started opposing the country. "While opposing Modi ji, these people have started opposing the country. His journey was not to unite India, but to break India. No one heard him in India, so nowadays he is giving lectures in England. They say 'Modi teri kabra khudegi' and the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'," he said.
Lauding the position of Karnataka in the field of innovation, he said that it is one of the best-performing states in the startup ranking. "Karnataka is at the number one position in the field of innovation and it is one of the best-performing states in the startup ranking. Bengaluru is known for talent, technology and innovation," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
