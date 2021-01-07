Subscribe
Home >News >India >BJP to reach out to West Bengal farmers with 'ek mutho chaal' campaign
South 24 Pargana: BJP National President JP Nadda felicitates a woman, who recently lost her husband in the alleged TMC attack, during a meeting with representatives of the Fishermen community at Diamond Harbour, in South 24 Pargana, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI10-12-2020_000227B)

BJP to reach out to West Bengal farmers with 'ek mutho chaal' campaign

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST Kumar Gaurav , ANI

  • The state is due for its Assembly elections by the middle of this year
  • BJP plans to directly connect with the farmers of West Bengal through the 'anna daan' programme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will launch a campaign "ek mutho chaal" (a handful of rice) in Bardhaman district in West Bengal on January 9, sources informed.

The state is due for its Assembly elections by the middle of this year.

The state is due for its Assembly elections by the middle of this year.

Nadda will visit the residence of farmers and will take "anna daan" from them. After this, he will do a roadshow in the district.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

Sources further said the BJP plans to directly connect with the farmers of West Bengal through the "anna daan" programme. The BJP leaders and workers will visit all the villages of West Bengal and will hold this programme.

During the visit, Nadda will hold a "Krishak Suraksha Gram Sabha" at Katwa in Bardhaman. Farmers will take part in this programme where Nadda will speak with the farmers and will also inform about the initiative taken by the Union government in the last six years for the welfare of farmers, sources added.

Sources further said in his two-day visit, Nadda will hold many public programmes as well as meet the party leaders to review the West Bengal poll preparation.

On January 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal and apart from other programmes, he will address the Matua community in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal is going for election this year. The BJP is holding a number of Jan Jagaran (public awareness) programmes nationwide to reach out to farmers to weaken the narrative set by farmers' protest on the Delhi borders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

