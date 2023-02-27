Exit polls indicate that the BJP will make a triumphant return to power in Tripura and Nagaland. A tight contest is expected in Meghalaya with the Conrad Sangma-led NPP likely to emerge as the single largest party. Votes for the recently held Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be counted on March 2.

Nagaland

The BJP is contesting on 20 seats while the NDPP contests 40 seats under a seat-sharing agreement. The Congress has fielded candidates from 23 seats while the NPP has contenders for 22. While the parties contested separately, the Congress had previously indicated its willingness to enter into a post-poll alliance.

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party will win 35 to 43 of the 60 Assembly seats. It also predicted that the Congress will secure one to three seats while the Naga People's Front secures two to five seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has forecast 38 to 48 seats for the BJP-NDPP alliance. The poll suggested that the NPF would secure three to eight seats while the Congress bagged one or two seats.

The Jan ki Baat poll indicated that the BJP and NDPP would secure 35 to 45 seats while the NPF bagged six to 10 seats. Meanwhile the Times Now-ETG Research poll suggested slightly better odds for the BJP and its allies with 39 to 49 seats. It predicted that the NPF would secure four to eight seats. Both these exit polls have forecast that the Congress will fail to open its account in the state.

Tripura

Tripura voted for the 60-member assembly on February 16 with a three-pronged contest between the BJP and its allies, the Congress and the newly formed Tipra Motha. All exit polls have indicated that the Congress will garner zero seats in the Tripura Assembly. On an average, the Tipra Motha is predicted to gain around 12 seats.

The India Today exit poll predicted that the BJP would win between 36 and 45 seats in Tripura. It forecast six to 11 seats for the Left.

Zee News-Matrize meanwhile opined that the would secure 29 to 36 seats while the Left Front bagged 13 to 21 seats.

The Times Now ETG Research poll suggested that the BJP and its allies would bag 21 to 27 seats while the Left secured 18 to 24 seats. The Jan Ki Baat polls predicted a slighly better performance for the BJP, contending that it would secure 29 to 40 seats while the Left got 9 t0 16 seats.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya is likely to see a stiff contest with many of the exit polls predicting that the Conrad Sangma-led NPP will emerge the single largest party.

According to the Times Now-ETG Research exit poll his party will secure 18 to 26 seats while the Trinamool Congress becomes the largest opposition party with eight to 14 seats. The Congress is projected to win two to five seats while the BJP secures three to six seats.

Meanwhile the India Today - Axis My India poll predicted that the NPP would bag 18 to 24 seats while the BJP secured four to eight seats and the TMC gained five to nine seats.

The Jan Ki Baat poll predicted a significantly better performance for the Mamata Banerjee-led party, predicting that it would obtain nine to 14 seats. It forecast that the NPP would secure 11 to 16 seats while the BJP bagged three to seven seats.

The Zee News - Matrize poll suggests that the NPP would command a clear majority with 21 to 26 seats while the TMC secured eight to 13 seats and the BJP came in third with six to 11 seats.