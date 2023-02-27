BJP to record massive wins in Tripura, Nagaland: Exit polls
Votes for the recently held Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be counted on March 2.
Exit polls indicate that the BJP will make a triumphant return to power in Tripura and Nagaland. A tight contest is expected in Meghalaya with the Conrad Sangma-led NPP likely to emerge as the single largest party. Votes for the recently held Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be counted on March 2.
