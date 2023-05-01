Home / News / India /  BJP to release election manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today: What to expect
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its election manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 1, as per ANI sources. The manifesto will be launched on Monday by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.

Recently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "poisonous snake" while addressing an election rally in Kalaburagi. In response, Modi criticised the Congress party for threatening him and making personal attacks, stating that the people of Karnataka would give the Congress a "befitting answer" in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Modi has been campaigning for the BJP in the state and has been heavily critical of the Congress party.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE

The Congress party has promised several guarantees to the people of Karnataka ahead of the state Assembly polls, including 200 units of free electricity. However, Modi accused the Congress of being an "outdated engine" that has halted development in the state while the BJP has fulfilled its promises to the public.

"Congress is an 'outdated engine'. Development halted due to them. Congress has a bundle of fake guarantees. They don't fulfil any promise made to the public. 'Unfulfilled guarantees' are their record. They betrayed the public, but BJP fulfilled all the guarantees by doing several development works," PM Modi said.

What to expect from the BJP manifesto

In the previous election manifesto released in 2018, the BJP included measures for cow protection along with promises for every section of society.

It is anticipated that the manifesto will focus on youth welfare measures, infrastructure development, and women empowerment. In an effort to engage first-time voters, a special announcement is expected to be made for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled for May 10, with the counting of votes set to take place on May 13.

(With ANI inputs)

