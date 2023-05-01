BJP to release election manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Ahead of the Karnataka elections slated to be held on May 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to release its election manifesto on May 1.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its election manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 1, as per ANI sources. The manifesto will be launched on Monday by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.
