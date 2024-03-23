‘BJP to topple Delhi govt, dead democracy’, How foreign media covered Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in money laundering case, AAP calls for nationwide protest against BJP and ED.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21, after a series of searches and questioning sessions at his official residence. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called for a nationwide protest against the ruling BJP government and the federal agency in this regard.