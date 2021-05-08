Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BJP top brass likely to meet in Guwahati on Sunday to deliberate over Assam leadership

BJP top brass likely to meet in Guwahati on Sunday to deliberate over Assam leadership

Premium
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with Sarbananda Sonowal during the recently concluded Assam assembly polls. (ANI PHOTO.)
2 min read . 10:28 PM IST PTI

Both incumbent Chief Minister Sonowal and Health Minister Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss the leadership issue in Assam

New Delhi: Amid suspense over the next chief minister of Assam, the two main contenders for the post -- Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma -- met BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

New Delhi: Amid suspense over the next chief minister of Assam, the two main contenders for the post -- Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma -- met BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

After a series of meetings, Sarma told reporters that BJP's Assam legislature party is likely to meet in Guwahati on Sunday and all questions related to the next government will be answered there.

TRENDING STORIES See All

After a series of meetings, Sarma told reporters that BJP's Assam legislature party is likely to meet in Guwahati on Sunday and all questions related to the next government will be answered there.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Both incumbent Chief Minister Sonowal and Health Minister Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss the leadership issue in Assam.

Three rounds of meetings were held at Nadda's residence between both leaders from Assam, Shah, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and the party president.

The meetings lasted for more than four hours.

In the first two rounds of meetings, the BJP's top brass met Sonowal and Sarma separately. While in the final and third round of meeting, the saffron party's top leadership met both Assam leaders together.

Talks related to formation of the next government in Assam and who will be the chief minister dominated the meetings.

Sonowal and Sarma came to Nadda's residence separately, and left in the same car after the meetings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Karnataka logs 47,563 new COVID-19 cases, 482 deaths in last 24 hours

2 min read . 10:24 PM IST
Premium

Government allows Telangana to conduct BVLOS experimental flights of drones

2 min read . 10:16 PM IST
Premium

Haryana registers 14,667 new Covid-19 cases, 155 deaths in 24 hrs

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Uttarakhand govt revises RT-PCR testing charges. Check rates here

1 min read . 10:04 PM IST

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, an Assamese Brahmin who is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, are contenders for the top post of the Assam government.

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate and won, forming the first saffron party government in the northeast.

This time, the party has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the next chief minister of Assam after the elections.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!