BJP top leadership not happy with West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh - here's why
BJP top brass has pulled up Dilip Ghosh over his questioning the impartiality of the CBI.
BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh was warned by the BJP Central leadership for his recent comments doubting the impartiality of the CBI and requested to avoid making similar contentious remarks in the future.