BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh was warned by the BJP Central leadership for his recent comments doubting the impartiality of the CBI and requested to avoid making similar contentious remarks in the future.

Ghosh recently sparked controversy when he claimed that some CBI agents were working closely with West Bengal's governing Trinamool Congress. He continued to rail against the primary investigating body.

Ghosh, who is also the national vice president of the BJP, previously stated that the institution is financed by tax money. He said he did have faith in the organisation, but as faith dwindled, he raised issues.

On August 22, Ghosh questioned the CBI's response to the post-election violence, which he claimed resulted in the deaths of 60 BJP workers in West Bengal during the Assembly elections last year.

"Yesterday, I got a call from our party’s national president J P Nadda. He wanted to know why I made such a remark. I explained my position. I was asked not to make such comments in future," Ghosh told PTI on August 23.

His comments embarrassed the state BJP branch, which upholds the CBI's impartiality, and they had brought the matter to the attention of the party's leadership. The state's top officials claimed that Ghosh made

"Whatever Dilip Ghosh has said, it is his viewpoint. We have nothing to say on it," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said. After Ghosh claimed on August 21 that specific CBI agents had a "setting" with the Trinamool Congress, the Finance Ministry dispatched the ED to investigate and expedite the corruption cases in West Bengal.

Anubrata Mondal, the president of the TMC Birbhum district, was detained by the PMO-affiliated CBI on August 11 for reportedly refusing to cooperate with the agency's investigation into a case of cattle smuggling. As part of its investigation into the Bogtui killings in Birbhum district, where a family was allegedly burned alive in retaliation in March of this year, it has also made a number of arrests.

The now-suspended senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his purported close assistant Arpita Mukherjee were detained on July 23 by the ED in relation to the school recruitment fraud.

(With agency inputs)