‘Behaviour of Yunus govt is not right’: BJP urges global outrage over Rabindranath Tagore's home vandalism in Bangladesh

A dispute over a motorcycle parking fee escalated into violence at Kachharibari, Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh. BJP MP Sambit Patra denounced the vandalism and called for international condemnation, claiming the attack was pre-planned by certain groups.

Updated12 Jun 2025, 01:55 PM IST
BJP leader Sambit Patra. (ANI Photo)
BJP leader Sambit Patra. (ANI Photo)(Amlan Paliwal)

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday urged the international community to condemn the reported vandalism of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral residence in Bangladesh and further slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government. 

Tagore wrote the national anthem of Bangladesh, titled “Amar Shonar Bangla” (My Golden Bengal) in 1905.

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Patra said, “Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house, located in Bangladesh, was attacked and damaged... His Kacharibari, built by his grandfather, has been attacked. We are getting to know that the people of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam carried out this attack. It is also coming to light that this was a pre-planned attack. For five days, it was planned that the house of Rabindranath Tagore, the foundation and pillar of our civilisation and culture of Bengal, would be attacked so that they could send a big message to the world. It was a planned attack.”

Patra further condemned the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus, saying that the international monument could not be protected. "Today's topic is about Bangladesh. We are not intruding on any international domain. But this is Rabindranath Tagore's topic, so the BJP takes it very seriously and sensitively. The behaviour of the interim government of Muhammad Yunus is not right. The international monument could not be protected," he said.

According to media reports, a mob vandalised the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district on Wednesday, leading authorities to form a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

The violence reportedly stemmed from a dispute on June 8, when a visitor accompanied by his family arrived at the Kachharibari—also known as Rabindra Kachharibari or the Rabindra Memorial Museum—and got into an argument with a staff member at the entrance over a motorcycle parking fee, bdnews24.com reported.

Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house was attacked... This was a planned attack.

Situated in Shahzadpur in the Rajshahi division, Kachharibari is the ancestral home and revenue office of the Tagore family. Rabindranath Tagore created many of his literary works while living in this mansion, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The vandalism of Tagore's ancestral home highlights ongoing tensions over cultural heritage in Bangladesh.
  • Political leaders are calling for international support to protect cultural sites amidst rising extremism.
  • Public and governmental response to such incidents can impact regional stability and cultural identity.

