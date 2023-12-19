comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 18 2023 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.6 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.85 0.07%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,020.6 -1.59%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,656 -0.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231.9 -2.34%
Business News/ News / India/  BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar unlikely to attend consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
Back Back

BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar unlikely to attend consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to open Ayodhya's Ram Temple for the devotees in a grand inauguration ceremony on 22 January.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference regarding the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple. (PTI)Premium
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference regarding the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple. (PTI)

BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are unlikely to attend next month's consecration ceremony which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the temple trust said on Monday. 

Speaking to media persons, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said, “Both are elders of the family, and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both." 

The BJP veterans who were at the forefront of the agitation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, might not attend the ceremony due to age-related issues, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. Advani is now 96 and Joshi will turn 90 next month.

Rai said the preparations would be completed by January 15 and the puja for ‘praan pratistha’ will start from January 16 and will continue till January 22

A three-member team has been formed to visit former prime minister Deve Gowda and invite him to the ceremony, he said, adding that Shankaracharyas of six darshanas (ancient schools) and around 150 saints and sages will also participate in the ceremony. 

In total, about 4,000 saints and 2,200 other guests have been invited for the ceremony. Heads of major temples like Kashi Vishwanath, and Vaishno Devi, and representatives of religious and constitutional institutions have also been invited, PTI reported. 

Apart from these guests, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cine stars Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Arun Govil, film director Madhur Bhandarkar and prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, famous painter Vasudev Kamat, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai and many other eminent personalities have been invited to the function. 

He added that after the consecration ceremony, 'mandal puja' will be held from January 24 for 48 days as per ritual traditions. The temple will be opened for devotees on January 23. 

Rai said that proper arrangements have been made for the guests to stay at more than three places in Ayodhya. Apart from this, 600 rooms have been made available by various monasteries, temples, and household families, as per PTI reports. 

Meanwhile, authorities of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation said they have begun preparing for the consecration ceremony. Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh said that fiber toilets will be installed for devotees and changing rooms will be set up for women at designated places.

The 'Ram Katha Kunj' corridor will be built in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex which would showcase tableaux displaying 108 events from Lord Ram's life, he said.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Dec 2023, 07:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App