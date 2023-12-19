BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar unlikely to attend consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to open Ayodhya's Ram Temple for the devotees in a grand inauguration ceremony on 22 January.
BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are unlikely to attend next month's consecration ceremony which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the temple trust said on Monday.
