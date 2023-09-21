Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda's office reportedly received death threats, warning of similar fate like slain Odisha cabinet minister Naba Das, who was killed in broad daylight.

The official statement from BJP noted that a complaint with all details of the threat call has been lodged with Delhi Police on Wednesday, who are investigating the matter. In an official statement the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote "A threat call was received by an assistant of Shri Jay Panda, National Vice President of BJP, in which the caller threatened that "the same thing will be done to Jay Panda which was done to Naba Das" (the Odisha Cabinet Minister who was assassinated in broad daylight earlier this year). “Whether this constitutes a real threat or was a juvenile prank is not possible for us to determine. Since such a message should not be taken lightly, a complaint with all details of the threat call has been lodged with the Delhi Police yesterday, who are investigating into the matter." the letter from BJP added.

On Wednesday, the BJP national vice president had reacted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil, and said that although Canada has been professing liberal values, they have been supporting terrorists on their soil.

Hitting out at the Canadian government, Panda said that the government of Canada does not allow a referendum for Quebec separatists but has no problem with Khalistani separatists who not only hold the referendum but also celebrate the acts of violence.

Earlier in the day, the BJP National Vice President took a dig at the Canadian government and said that the Indian government must consider facilitating an online "referendum on the Quebec independence" issue just like they allow Khalistani separatists to try the same on Canadian soil.

This comes amid tensions in India-Canada relations after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The allegations were denied by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Meanwhile, the threat mentioned slain Odisha cabinet minister Naba Das. The Odisha health minister was shot at by assistant sub-inspector of police in close range in broad daylight.

The tragedy occurred in the western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district, and Naba Das succumbed to his injuries in the evening. A close confidant of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the 60-year-old was the second richest minister in the state.