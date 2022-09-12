BJP vs AAP after Delhi LG gives nod to CBI probe into DTC bus purchase scam

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that every department of the AAP government is involved in corruption with contracts and tenders being tailor-made to benefit Kejriwal's friends.
In its latest attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and corruption have become synonyms and demanded his resignation. This comes after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave a nod to the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of low-floor buses.
Addressing a press conference with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that every department of the AAP government is involved in corruption with contracts and tenders being tailor-made to benefit Kejriwal's friends.
"Earlier, it was the excise policy, and now there are irregularities in the purchase of buses. Money has become an important part of Kejriwal's politics. He and corruption have become synonyms," Bhatia said as quoted by news agency PTI.
He also raised questions over the party's "hardcore honesty" and said that people have understood that they have become "hardcore corrupt".
"Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was made the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC with the intention of giving benefits to friends. The party has not responded to the charges of irregularities, but have raised another unrelated issue to divert people's attention," the BJP spokesperson said.
As per PTI reports, Adesh Gupta also accused the Kejriwal government of violating tender rules and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to favor some companies.
"Kejriwal doesn't believe in CVC, his only motive is DCC -- direct cash collection... The journey from scheme to scam has become very easy for Kejriwal," he said.
Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta also claimed that 1,000 buses would cost ₹ 870 crore but the AAP government decided to give ₹3,500 crore to a private company as maintenance charges.
Saxena on Sunday gave his nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses procurement scam. The complaint was registered by the Chief Secretary of Delhi Transport Corporation on June 9.
Following this, the AAP government took a dig at Delhi over the CBI probe into this case, saying that "the national capital needs more educated LG".
"LG is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such inquiries. All inquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers (CM, Dy CM, and Health Min), he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him," the AAP said in an official statement.
Responding to these allegations, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “In this case, neither a single bus was purchased nor even a rupee was paid to anybody. Then where did the corruption take place? It was earlier decided not to go ahead with the tender process till the conclusion of the inquiry. It is still on hold for the past two years and we could not purchase even a single bus."
He said that AAP leaders have levelled three "big and serious allegations" of corruption against LG Saxena "with proof".
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also alleged that the LG has been levelling one after another "baseless allegations" against the Kejriwal government as "he wants commission from the contractors" in award of the government works.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also alleged that the LG has been levelling one after another "baseless allegations" against the Kejriwal government as "he wants commission from the contractors" in award of the government works.