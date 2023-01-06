BJP vs AAP: Delhi MCD mayor elections today. See key points here

For the Mayor's post, AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur. Oberoi who is AAP's main contender has done her PhD from IGNOU's School of Management Studies, has served as an assistant professor in several reputed universities. After being chosen for the top post, Oberoi said, "I would like to thank Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for entrusting me with this responsibility. Over the next few months, we will all work together to make Delhi the city that it should have been. "The BJP during its tenure in the last 15 years has turned Delhi into the "garbage capital of the Country". We will work together to ensure that Delhi becomes clean again." Describing her priorities, she said the 10 guarantees given by her party during the elections will be fulfilled.

