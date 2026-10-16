BJP vs BJP? Why Shivraj Chouhan’s intervention over tribal protest puts MP CM Mohan Yadav under pressure

A demonstration over the demolition of tribal families’ homes in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh is now heading towards Bhopal, the state capital, to mount pressure on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The agitation has also brought into focus the political implications of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s public intervention. Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, has criticised officials of a government led by his own party – the BJP.

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On Sunday, Chouhan visited Kosmi village in the Budhni assembly constituency, where the alleged action was taken, and expressed strong displeasure after meeting the affected families, a statement issued by his office said.

Chouhan accused the Madhya Pradesh forest department and other officials of demolishing tribal families' homes, destroying crops and filling a well with soil in his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

The protest was held for five days after which the tribal residents began a march towards Bhopal on Thursday. They sought a meeting with CM Yadav to present their land documents and demand compensation, rehabilitation and action against the officials responsible for the demolition.

Around 5,000 people could join the march with many residents form other villagers joining along the route.

A protest is scheduled to be held in Bhopal on 17 October. Women, children, young people and elderly from more than 35 villages are expected to ake part in the protest, according to people associated with the protest cited in a report by Indain Express. The protestors want to put their demands directly before the Chief Minister after talks with the local administration failed.

What Forest Department said? The protest was held at Kosmi village, which falls under the Budhni Assembly seat. During his tenure as the CM, the senior BJP leader had represented the Budhni constituency in Sehore district multiple times. Chouhan served as chief minister from November 2005 to December 2018 and again from March 2020 to December 2023.

The Forest Department and Madhya Pradesh Van Vikas Nigam said the action was taken to remove encroachments on forest land, where a plantation had been established in 2021.

The forest department and the district administration had attempted similar action a few months ago, but Chouhan had directed them not to demolish the tribal families' houses.

The affected families, however, say they have lived on and cultivated the land for generations and are seeking compensation for the loss of their homes, crops and belongings, recognition of their land claims and action against officials.

The latest demolition over alleged encroachment was carried out on Sunday despite the Union Agriculture Minister's instructions. Chouhan spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal from the spot, apprised him of the incident and registered his objection, the statement said. He also spoke to state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and said he would soon take up the matter with CM Mohan Yadav.

He said those responsible for rendering poor families homeless would not be spared.

"New houses will be built for the families whose homes have been demolished. Until permanent arrangements are made for their accommodation, temporary arrangements for their stay and food will be ensured," he said.

Days before the march Chouhan publicly reprimanded the BJP administration in the state and accused officials of “committing an extreme act of injustice,” questioning why “families who had voted for the BJP were being targeted”.

Chouhan’s son, Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, also visited Kosmi on 13 October, met the affected families and sat down to eat with them. Kartikeya’s involvement has ensured that the protest continues to receive attention even when his father is away.

Former CM Chouhan questioned the administration's functioning over the demolition of homes, destruction of crops and filling up of a well. He was also upset that no senior forest department or administrative official was present at the spot.

The Union minister said the action had not only destroyed houses but also affected the families' livelihoods.

CM vs former CM? The Opposition Congress used the incident to allege that there was a tussle between former chief minister Chouhan and incumbent CM Mohan Yadav, and that the tribals were bearing the brunt of it.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar wrote on X, “Tribal families are being uprooted amid the tussle between Mohan-Mama (Chouhan).”

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He alleged that crops belonging to families from the Barela tribal community were being destroyed and their houses demolished in Kosmi village.

"Due to the infighting within the BJP government, poor tribal families face the threat of being rendered homeless," he alleged. Singhar asked why poor families should suffer because of alleged friction within the ruling establishment.