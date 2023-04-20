BJP vs Opposition's agenda for 2024 general elections3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Opposition parties are trying to form a coalition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the saffron party is conducting extensive surveys at booth level to win more seats in the 2024 general elections.
In India, all national parties have started massive preparations for the 2024 general elections. The opposition parties discovered a roadmap to defeat the ruling government, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its blueprint to carry out nationwide campaigns to win more seats in the parliamentary polls that are scheduled to take place next year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×