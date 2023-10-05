Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Wednesday condemned the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to defame the party and the Delhi government.

While speaking to ANI, KC Tyagi said, "Investigation agencies are being misused on the instructions of the government. I condemn the arrest of Sanjay Singh. To defame the Delhi government and AAP this action has been taken. Our stand is clear that we are not against agencies but against the misuse of agencies."

Meanwhile, the BJP justified the ED action and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the whole liquor scam.

"Today Sanjay Singh has been arrested (in connection with Delhi liquor policy case). The flame will not remain only on Sanjay Singh or Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain, I believe it will soon reach Arvind Kejriwal," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference.

In this regard, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, "Today I feel that the people of Delhi have started getting justice. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this liquor scam."

On Singh's arrest, BSP MP Danish Ali said, "Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha because he was continuously asking questions on Manipur. The government did not like it... This is an undeclared emergency. Today the agencies are being misused. One-sided action is being taken. This is vendetta politics."

Meanwhile, AAP will be holding a protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital today over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh. While addressing the media, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, “If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply."

"Tomorrow (Thursday), the AAP will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters at 11 a.m. against the dictatorship and to save the democracy. I appeal to all that if you are in favour of democracy, please reach the BJP headquarters at the given time in order to save the constitution and democracy" Rai added.

On Wednesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested hours after the ED launched raids on his house. The ED raids were part of probe into money laundering charges with relation to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 which was never implemented. Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also arrested in the liquor policy scam case and is in jail. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam. The raids were launched citing restauranter Dinesh Arora, an accused turned approver for the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam case. ED alleged that AAP MP Singh was close to Dinesh Arora and had introduced him to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED has so far filed five chargesheets in the case, including against Sisodia.

(With inputs from ANI)

