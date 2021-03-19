Addressing a public meeting in the Tinsukia district ahead of the Assembly election in Assam, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP wants to run Assam from Nagpur (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Headquarters). They want outsiders to come and (take over) take what is yours as they took your airport. We want to run Assam from Assam only. Our Chief Minister will work after listening to the people of Assam and would have nothing to do with Nagpur."

