Questioning the Centre over the Poonch ambush that took place on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the government of "doing politics on the sacrifice by jawans". At least five soldiers were killed and three others were injured after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in border Rajouri-Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Drawing a parallel between the 2019 terror attack and the Poonch incident, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the “terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack".

Questioning the motive of the government, Raut added that if they asked questions about the terror attack, then the Centre would "throw them out of Delhi."

"Yesterday's terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack. The govt is sleeping. Do you (BJP) again want to do politics on the sacrifice by our jawans? Do you want to seek votes again on the Pulwama issue in 2024? If we ask questions about the Poonch incident, then they will throw us out of Delhi or the country," Raut told ANI on Friday.

Targeting the government, Sanjay Raut also said the government is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370, but the situation continues to be tense in the region. He also said that the BJP is not “allowing the Parliament to function and those who question Parliament intrusion is removed from Parliament."

The security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation in the forest area to track the terrorists behind the Poonch attack.

The search operation also involves aerial monitoring of the area along with the use of sniffer dogs to track down the terrorists as soon as possible.

Pulwama terror attack in 2019 One of the worst terror attacks in India's history took the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel after a vehicle carrying a massive amount of explosives rammed into their bus in Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

The terror attack was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist whose video was also released after the terror attack. The terror attack also left many security personnel critically wounded. The suicide bomber was identified by the police as Adil Ahmed alias Waqas Commander from Kakapora in Pulwama.

At that time, the government received questions on how such a large amount of explosives managed to enter Kashmir and why there was no intelligence warning of the attack.

Within a fortnight the Indian Air Force conducted an air strike at the JEM terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan killing several terrorists.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

