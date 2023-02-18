BJP will return to power…: Manik Saha on Tripura poll results
I think this time, we will win more seats than that, Manik Saha said
Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of Tripura, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure more seats than in the previous 2018 elections and form the government for a second term in the state. The voting for the Tripura Assembly elections was held on February 17th, and the counting of votes will begin on March 2nd.
