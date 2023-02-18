Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of Tripura, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure more seats than in the previous 2018 elections and form the government for a second term in the state. The voting for the Tripura Assembly elections was held on February 17th, and the counting of votes will begin on March 2nd.

"There is no doubt that BJP will form the govt here once more," Tripura CM Manik Saha told ANI.

CM Saha said in the 2018 election, BJP won 36 seats and our alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 8 seats.

"I think this time, we will win more seats than that," Manik Saha said.

The elections are a triangular contest with the Congress-CPM fighting in alliance, the Trinamool Congress fielding candidates in several seats, and the Tipra Motha, an alliance of regional outfits, emerging as a potential kingmaker.

The BJP had declared candidates for 55 assembly seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), while the Left-Congress alliance declared candidates for all 60 seats. The voter turnout was recorded at 81.10 percent, with over 28.14 lakh registered voters, including 14,15,233 men, 13,99,289 women, and 62 belonging to the third gender. The highest number of voters belong in the 40-59 age group, at 9,81,089, and as many as 94,815 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years while 6,21,505 belong in the 22-29 age group. Adequate security arrangements were made for the polls, with 97 all-women police stations.

This year, the BJP is confident of winning more seats than in the previous election. The state of Tripura is the first state to go to polls this year, and Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will hold polls on February 27th. Five more states will hold polls this year before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)