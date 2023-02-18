BJP will return to power…: Manik Saha on Tripura poll results

The BJP had declared candidates for 55 assembly seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), while the Left-Congress alliance declared candidates for all 60 seats. The voter turnout was recorded at 81.10 percent, with over 28.14 lakh registered voters, including 14,15,233 men, 13,99,289 women, and 62 belonging to the third gender. The highest number of voters belong in the 40-59 age group, at 9,81,089, and as many as 94,815 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years while 6,21,505 belong in the 22-29 age group. Adequate security arrangements were made for the polls, with 97 all-women police stations.

