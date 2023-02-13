‘BJP will win over 36 seats’: CM Manik Saha as Tripura preps for 3-cornered poll
Chief Minister Manik Saha assured on Monday that the BJP would secure a landslide victory. The remarks come as the north-eastern state gears up for a three-cornered contest between the ruling saffron party, the Congress alliance and new entrant Tipra Motha.
With mere days left for the Tripura Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha assured on Monday that the BJP would secure a landslide victory. The remarks come as the north-eastern state gears up for a three-cornered contest between the ruling saffron party, the Congress alliance and new entrant Tipra Motha.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×