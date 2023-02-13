‘BJP will win over 36 seats’: CM Manik Saha as Tripura preps for 3-cornered poll

With mere days left for the Tripura Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha assured on Monday that the BJP would secure a landslide victory. The remarks come as the north-eastern state gears up for a three-cornered contest between the ruling saffron party, the Congress alliance and new entrant Tipra Motha.

“You've heard of a tsunami, something like that will happen. Anything can happen but it will not be less than 2018. In 2018, we got 36 seats and our alliance partner got 8 seats. So this time we will get more than 36 seats," Saha told news agency ANI.

Elections will be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

A Left front bastion for quite some time, Tripura had seen a drastic change of allegiance in recent years. The BJP set a record of sorts in the 2018 polls and is now hoping to strengthen its position in the region. The Congress is contesting the 60-member Tripura Assembly in alliance with the CPI(M), while the TMC hopes to continue its expansion beyond West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Pradyot Deb Barma - a member of an erstwhile royal family in the region - has emerged as a tough rival after forming the Tipra Motha party. The newly formed group has demanded the formation of a 'Greater Tipraland' state for indigenous people in the state.

While there is some discussion about the Congress and Left parties joining hands with the Tipra Motha after the elections, Saha insisted that no arithmetic would work in front of the public's trust.

"They (the opposition) is doing traditional politics. PM Modi changed the definition of politics...(Opposition) are doing arithmetic as to how many (votes) they can get but we work for public. No arithmetic works in front of public's trust," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)