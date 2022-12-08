BJP wins in key Bihar bypoll, Azam Khan’s UP turf Rampur2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:14 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, late SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav won in his parliamentary seat of Mainpuri
NEW DELHI : The BJP won an important by-election in Bihar, the first since the political re-alignment in the state, as results for six assembly by-polls across five states and one Lok Sabha seat were declared on Thursday