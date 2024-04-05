Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains BJP worker Sai Prasad, says report
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was detained for alleged involvement in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, reports claimed on Friday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Asianet news reported. He was detained from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.