Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains BJP worker Sai Prasad, says report

Written By Akriti Anand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Ten people were injured in the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was detained for alleged involvement in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, reports claimed on Friday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Asianet news reported. He was detained from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Sai Prasad allegedly had contacts with suspects in Theerthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. The NIA had earlier conducted raids on the residences of two youths and a mobile shop owner in Theerthahalli.

According to the report, the investigation revealed that Sai Prasad had contact with these individuals, prompting his arrest for further questioning. It was also revealed that a police personnel in Chikkamagaluru assisted the mother of the main conspirator in securing a rented house.

Muzammil Shareef, the alleged mastermind behind the Bengaluru cafe blast, "originally from Kalasa, relocated his mother to Chikkamagaluru, with the assistance of the inspector," the reported added.

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 05:25 PM IST
