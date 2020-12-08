BJP worker's death in Siliguri due to shotgun injuries: CM Mamata

A day after a Bharatiya Janata Party worker died in clashes with police during a rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the death was due to shotgun injuries that the police do not use.

"I have seen the post-mortem report (of the BJP worker who died yesterday). As per the report, death was due to shotgun injuries but the police do not use shotguns," Mamata told reporters on Tuesday.

The police had also iterated the statement earlier in the day. "As per the post-mortem report the death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries. Police do not use shotguns. It's obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms," West Bengal police said.

Police added that the gun was fired from a close range. "The truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime," police added.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation held candlelight protest in Kolkata against the killing of party workers in the state.

The party on Monday had also submitted a representation to the state Governor alleging police atrocities at Siliguri. BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that a "nexus of police and Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons" was behind the death of party worker Ulen Roy who died during the "Uttarkanya Abhijan", called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Siliguri.

Vijayvargiya also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry into Roy's death.

The "Uttarkanya Abhijan" was part of the BJP’s ongoing agitation programmes against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Violating prohibitory orders under Section 144, the activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had taken out two protest marches.

The rally had ended up in a pitched battle after police used water cannons and burst tear gas shells to stop the party workers from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya'.

In retaliation to the police action, the party workers, who were leading two processions from opposite directions, had pelted stones at the police indiscriminately. Some activists had even set fire to the bamboo barricades set up in the area.

With inputs from agencies.

