BJP workers question party, PM as covid takes a severe toll

“One of my colleague’s mom died the other day. His token number said 80 at the crematorium. I have never seen tokens being handed out at a crematorium. I have only seen it at game parlours," said Sameer Mayank, a businessman from Lucknow who calls himself a “blind follower" of the BJP. “We are experiencing bizarre things here. My colleague got a token number for 80 while the city’s daily death figures stand below 40. If you ask me, Lucknow’s official numbers are 1/10th of the actual toll. Every second home in Lucknow according to me, has a covid patient. In 38 years of my life, I have never seen so many dead bodies." Mayank has been lashing out against the state government, which he accuses of delaying test results and denying hospital admissions: “I am only showing my anger against Mr Yogi (Adityanath). He is doing nothing. At least PM Modi is getting in foreign aid." His anger is personal. “My wife got infected; my three-and-a-half-year-old daughter got infected; my in-laws got infected. We tested them on 17 April. Their antigen tests were positive. But their RT-PCR results are pending as of 1 May. We treated ourselves at home. According to the government, they still don’t have covid. People are not getting beds, oxygen, even hospital admission, whether government or private, without RT-PCR results. If anyone died in my family, it would be a non-covid death."