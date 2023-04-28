BJP workers' strike in north Bengal today after violence over teen's death

BJP workers' strike in north Bengal today after violence over teen's death1 min read . 05:47 AM IST
- West Bengal: Several incidents of violence have been reported in the city after the death of a 17-year-old girl last week at Kaliagunj
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 12-hour in north Bengal today (28 April) against alleged police brutality by the state police.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 12-hour in north Bengal today (28 April) against alleged police brutality by the state police.
The bandh reportedly has been called following the death of BJP worker Mrityunjay Burman in Radhikapur near Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. BJP alleged that Mrityunjay died in police firing.
The bandh reportedly has been called following the death of BJP worker Mrityunjay Burman in Radhikapur near Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. BJP alleged that Mrityunjay died in police firing.
Several incidents of violence have been reported in the city after the death of a 17-year-old girl last week at Kaliagunj.
Several incidents of violence have been reported in the city after the death of a 17-year-old girl last week at Kaliagunj.
A mob set the Kaliaganj police station on fire on Tuesday. The protestors claimed she was raped and murdered, though a preliminary post-mortem examination report did not indicate that.
A mob set the Kaliaganj police station on fire on Tuesday. The protestors claimed she was raped and murdered, though a preliminary post-mortem examination report did not indicate that.
The authorities imposed Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended internet services in the entire Kaliaganj till 30 April, Uttar Dinajpur district yesterday.
The authorities imposed Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended internet services in the entire Kaliaganj till 30 April, Uttar Dinajpur district yesterday.
North Bengal includes the districts Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur.
North Bengal includes the districts Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder alleged non-cooperation from Uttar Dinajpur district administration and Raiganj Police District SP during his visit to Kaliaganj.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder alleged non-cooperation from Uttar Dinajpur district administration and Raiganj Police District SP during his visit to Kaliaganj.
The Calcutta High Court has sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the death of the girl.
The Calcutta High Court has sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the death of the girl.
The bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha scheduled May 2 as the next day for the hearing. During the hearing, the court ask to preserve the videography of the post mortem as if required the court will look into it at a later date.
The bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha scheduled May 2 as the next day for the hearing. During the hearing, the court ask to preserve the videography of the post mortem as if required the court will look into it at a later date.
Court also sought FIR and post-mortem reports and asked police to hand over a copy of the same to the family members of the victim and to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights member as well.
Court also sought FIR and post-mortem reports and asked police to hand over a copy of the same to the family members of the victim and to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights member as well.
The matter pertains to the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj. On April 20, the victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj. The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. However, the Uttar Dinajpur Superintendant of Police on Saturday said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.
The matter pertains to the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj. On April 20, the victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj. The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. However, the Uttar Dinajpur Superintendant of Police on Saturday said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.