Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) yuva face in Kolkata Pamela Goswami was arrested with cocaine worth lakhs of rupees from south Kolkata's upscale New Alipore area, according to reports.

The BJP youth-wing leader was along with a friend, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed.

Around 100 gm of cocaine "worth a few lakh of rupees" was found in Goswami's handbag, and other parts of the car, news agency PTI quoted police officials as saying.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the New Alipore police station made the arrests when Goswami, General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, was parking the vehicle.

"She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she, along with her supplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers," an officer said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surrounded Goswami's car and immediately she was taken away by the police.

The BJP youth wing leader's security guard, who was inside the same vehicle, was also arrested, the police officer said.

"An investigation into the matter is underway. We are trying to find out whether she is involved in any drug racket," he said.

Goswami was being framed, says BJP

The BJP said it suspected that Goswami was being framed, but added that if she is found guilty, the law should take its course.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "I do not know whether this is planted. The law will take its own course but was the cocaine put in the car by someone? The model code of conduct is yet to come into effect and the police is still under the state government. So, anything can be possible."

"We had earlier seen that the state police had named several BJP activists in arms cases. I do not have much information about this incident that is why I will not be able to say more. Pamela is a young girl. If she has done anything wrong, the law will take its course," BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, slammed the saffron party and said it was a shame that even women from its fold were found involved in such illegal acts.

"Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJP leaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. They cannot cry conspiracy every time," Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Goswami had earlier worked as an air hostess, a model, and TV serial actor before she joined the BJP in 2019, as per reports. She was later appointed Yuva Morcha General Secretary and Yuva Morcha observer for Hooghly district.

With agency inputs

