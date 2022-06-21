BJP-led NDA names Draupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, JP Nadda made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. The tribal leader Draupadi Murmu is the former governor of Jharkhand. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president of India and the second woman president in the country.

For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections, BJP chief JP Nadda said.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation, PM Modi said.

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country, the PM also said.

The NDA meeting regarding the presidential candidature was attended by PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others.

Opposition elects Yashwant Sinha

Meanwhile, Several major opposition parties, including the Congress, the NCP and the TMC, on Tuesday picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the July 18 presidential polls.

Opposition leaders, who gathered at the Parliament annexe for the meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar to decide on a common candidate for the much discussed presidential election, unanimously agreed on Sinha's name.

The veteran politician, who has "stepped aside" from the Trinamool Congress and was earlier with the BJP, will file his nomination papers on June 27. "We regret Modi government made no serious effort to have consensus on a presidential candidate," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who read out a joint statement after the meeting, said.