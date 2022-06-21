BJP-led NDA announces Draupadi Murmu as Presidential candidate2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:07 PM IST
- JP Nadda announced at a press conference that BJP-led NDA has elected Draupadi Murmu as Presidential candidate
BJP-led NDA names Draupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, JP Nadda made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. The tribal leader Draupadi Murmu is the former governor of Jharkhand. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president of India and the second woman president in the country.