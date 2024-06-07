Deliberations on cabinet posts in NDA meet today, Modi and Naidu-Nitish to present MPs support list. Top 10 updates
The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are set to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on Friday, clearing the path for him to be sworn in as prime minister for a third term. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday.