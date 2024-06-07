Narendra Modi set to be elected as NDA leader on Friday, paving the way for his third term as prime minister. Swearing-in ceremony expected on Sunday.

The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are set to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on Friday, clearing the path for him to be sworn in as prime minister for a third term. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top updates on NDA's key meet today, 1) After Modi is elected the leader of the NDA MPs, senior alliance members such as TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will accompany the prime minister to meet President Droupadi Murmu and present her with the list of parliamentarians backing him.

2) Shrawan Kumar, JD(U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister, told PTI, “The matter of cabinet berths will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our party chief Nitish Kumar ji. But, it should be respectable." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, engaged in discussions throughout Thursday as the party initiated efforts to form the government. This occurred amidst demands from a senior Janata Dal (United) leader for respectable representation of their party in the Union Council of Ministers.

4) A JD)U) leader demanded three ministerial berths for his party. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

5) Chirag Paswan, leader of BJP ally LJP(R) and a potential candidate for a cabinet position, emphasized that his party's support for Modi is unconditional. He highlighted that the NDA secured a majority under Modi's leadership, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) According to Shiv Sena sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde prefers that senior MPs be considered for ministerial roles instead of his son, three-term MP Shrikant Shinde.

7) All NDA constituents are likely to present letters of their support to the President for Modi as the new prime minister on Friday, sources told PTI.

8) As he prepares to be sworn in for a third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government, Modi chaired a meeting on Wednesday with members of the ruling alliance, who unanimously elected him as their leader. JD(U) leaders also discussed with the party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) The regional party aims to secure key ministerial positions to regain its influence in Bihar, where it has recently shown strong performance after lagging behind the BJP and RJD in political strength over the past few years.

10) With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second-largest ally of the BJP, following the Telugu Desam Party, which has 16 parliamentarians. The survival of the new BJP-led government will heavily rely on the support of these two parties.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!