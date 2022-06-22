A detachment of about 14-16 personnel of the paramilitary force based in Odisha has taken over the task of providing the security cover to Murmu
NEW DELHI :The Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielded Droupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate against Yashwant Sinha, who was fielded by the Opposition parties.
If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president of India and the second woman president.
However, the NDA candidate was accorded a Z security cover by armed CRPF personnel on Wednesday, hours after the BJP President JP Nadda announced her candidature after a long BJP Parliamentary meeting.
The armed squad took over the security of Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning,a senior officer told news agency PTI.
Murmu, a party leader from Odisha, has earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand.
Officials said soon after this announcement, the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deploy its VIP protection team to take charge of Murmu's security.
A threat perception security report generated by central security agencies for the NDA presidential candidate formed the basis for the home ministry's decision, the officials said.
A detachment of about 14-16 personnel of the paramilitary force based in Odisha has taken over the task of providing the security cover to Murmu. They will be escorting her wherever she travels across the state and the country, the officials said.
The security personnel will also secure her home in Rairangpur in Odisha.
Murmu is expected to travel extensively over the next one month to meet legislators and leaders of various political parties to seek support for her candidature, the officials said.
It is expected that the commando team will guard her till she takes charge as the first citizen of the country, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked up in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The CRPF guards VIPs like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the first family of the Congress party that includes party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others.
Murmu was on Wednesday seen sweeping the floor of a Shiv temple in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district in her home state of Odisha.
In 2017, NDA presidential candidate and current President Ram Nath Kovind was provided a similar security cover of the 'black cats' NSG commandos by the Centre.
The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to President Kovind and the result would be out on July 21.
