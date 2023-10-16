Nishikant Dubey's allegations on Mahua Moitra: Opposition calls it 'gimmick', BJP says 'need immediate probe'
Dubey in his letter too Lok Sabha Speaker even sought 'immediate suspension' for Moitra from the House alleging that 'bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts'.
A day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, making 'cash for query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, politics over the issue has gained momentum.
