A day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, making 'cash for query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, politics over the issue has gained momentum.

Dubey in his letter even sought 'immediate suspension' for Moitra from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

Reacting to the complaint, Moitra said she would welcome any motion once the pending breach of privileges against ruling party members is dealt with.

"Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other @BJP4India luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after the Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for @dir_ed & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep," she said in a post on 'X'.

With the war of words, an open battle has begun between the Dubey, and Moitra, other too joined the wagon.

What Opposition leaders said:

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the allegations are nothing but BJP's gimmicks to defame the opposition.

Rawat said, "They are nothing but BJP's gimmicks to defame the opposition. They are misusing their majority and creating an atmosphere of terror."

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said on Monday said everyone should be free to ask questions in a democracy."The question that Mahua Moitra asked has become a basic question in this country. And who will ask what in the Parliament, will be also decided by BJP MPs under Narendra Modi's rule? This is a democracy and everybody has the right to ask questions," said Neeraj Kumar.

Apart from this, Kumar said that the BJP should provide evidence to support their allegations before making 'baseless statements'.

What do BJP leaders say?

"They (BJP) should provide evidence. How can you make baseless allegations against anyone? If anyone wants to see open corruption, then it is under PM Modi's rule," said the JDU MP.

Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "...The allegations are serious... The privilege committee should do an immediate investigation of this because the duration of Parliament is going to end in the next few months..."

On BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker over allegations of bribery against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "Why is the TMC party not saying anything? They should give an answer. They have done corruption of ₹2 crore... Mahua Moitra is saying that the BJP is involved in corruption instead of giving an answer..."

