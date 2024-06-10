BJP’s Amit Malviya seeks ’unconditional apology’, sues RSS’s Santanu Sinha for ₹10 cr over sexual exploitation charge

BJP leader and IT Cell head Amit Malviya has filed a defamation suit against RSS member Santanu Sinha over alleged allegations that he had ‘indulged’ in sexual exploitation of women.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published06:04 PM IST
In his legal notice, Amit Malviya had asked Santanu Sinha to remove the post within three days from the date of the notice, which ends on Sunday
BJP leader and IT Cell head Amit Malviya has filed a defamation suit against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Santanu Sinha over allegations that he had "indulged" in sexual exploitation of women.

Seeking an "unconditional apology" from Sinha in connection with the "extremely offensive" post on Facebook, Malviya, on June 8, through his advocate, sent a legal notice to Santanu asking him to take down the "false and derogatory" post on the social media platform.

"The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client, who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure. Such malevolently malicious statements have been deliberately made to tarnish his reputation (SIC)," the notice read, according to newswire ANI.

Malviya has asked Sinha to remove the post within three days from the date of the notice, which ends on Sunday.

"I, the undersigned, therefore call upon you to issue a public apology and take down/remove your defamatory statement(s) given against my client across all public platforms within three (3) days of receipt of this legal notice, failing which my client will be constrained to take appropriate legal action against you Including prosecuting you for civil and criminal defamation at your risk and cost. Further, I call upon you to pay a sum of INR 10 crore as civil damages for the mental harassment, agony and loss of reputation caused to my client that has been caused to my client via your Facebook post dated June 7, 2024," the notice read.

"I am not saying Amit Malviya did misconduct with women or exploited them. I have just raised the question – will the Bengal leaders keep their posts by supplying women to leaders like Amit Malviya or others?,” Sinha told India Today.

“I will stick to my allegations that there are some men in Bengal BJP, who are enjoying posts by supplying women to leaders," Sinha further added.

Sinha Not Associated With RSS?

India Today reported, citing sources, that the RSS has said that Santanu Sinha is not and has never been associated with the organisation in any official capacity.

Congress seeks independent probe

Meanwhile, Congress has sought immediate action against the BJP IT cell head.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "An RSS member, Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in nefarious activities. He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but alsoin BJP offices in West Bengal. The only thing that we seek from the BJP is justice for women."

Shrinate demanded an independent probe into the incident and said Malviya should be removed from his position.

"The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT Cell. Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power, and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position," the Congress leader said.

